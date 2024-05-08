By New Release



Molokai Pesticide Disposal Event

Hawaii Dept. of Agriculture News Release

The Pesticides Branch of the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) will hold a free pesticide disposal program on Molokai in June. Molokai farmers and other commercial users of pesticides may safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides, but pre-registration is required.

This statewide Pesticides Disposal Program (PDP) is only for commercial operations such as farms, licensed pest control operators and certified applicators as well as state and county agencies. There are some restrictions. Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

Participants must register in advance. The registration deadline is Wednesday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. The drop-off day is Wednesday, June 12 with the location to be provided only to registered participants. The registration form and PDP information are available on the HDOA website at hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to EnviroServices and Training Center LLC, at 808-456-3494 or wm@gotoetc.com.

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies, and other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents may contact the County of Maui for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs at mauicounty.gov/2490/Recycling.

“The Pesticides Disposal Program has been very successful across the state and we are pleased to bring the program to Molokai,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “We encourage all businesses on Molokai to take advantage of this program which helps to protect human and animal health, as well as the environment.”

The list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides, safety tips on transporting pesticides, PDP collection schedule, frequently asked questions, and the PDP registration form may be found at hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program.

So far, the PDP program has collected pesticides on Oahu totaling 7,700 pounds, Kauai, almost 4,000 pounds, Maui, more than 7,100 pounds, and Hawaii Island, more than 7,300 pounds.