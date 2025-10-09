By News Release



Molokai Hoe Returns for 73rd Crossing of Kaiwi Channel

OHCRA News Release

The Oahu Canoe Racing Association announces the 73rd crossing of the Kaiwi Channel, where more than 110 crews will battle in the Molokai Hoe World Championship canoe races, presented by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, on Oct. 12.

“The Molokai Hoe represents the pinnacle of our sport, drawing paddlers from across the Pacific and beyond to test themselves in one of the most demanding challenges,” OHCRA treasurer Ikaika Rogerson said. “Each crew that takes on the Kaiwi Channel carries forward a rich tradition of excellence and Hawaiian cultural pride that defines outrigger canoe racing.”

This championship race builds on the momentum of the recently completed Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, celebrated in honor of the legacy of Hannie Anderson, with unprecedented participation. The Molokai Hoe continues the tradition, bringing together athletes who honor the pioneers of Hawaiian canoe racing through their commitment to the sport and its cultural significance.

A total of 111 male crews from eight countries and regions will compete, with Hawaiian paddlers making up the majority at 85 crews. The local contingent features strong representation across the islands: 52 crews from Oahu, 16 from Hawai’i Island, 12 from Maui, three from Kauai, and two from Molokai. Fierce competitors have traveled from California, French Polynesia, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Washington.

The championship showcases Hawaiian outrigger canoe racing’s expanding influence while keeping its cultural roots firmly planted in the islands. Paddlers will navigate the 41-mile Kaiwi Channel crossing from Molokai’s Hale O Lono Harbor to Oahu, facing challenging open ocean conditions that have tested watermen for generations.

OHCRA is committed to honoring the host community through meaningful partnerships that extend beyond race day. A portion of the proceeds from both the Molokai Hoe and Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai will benefit the Friends of Molokai High and Middle Schools Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports educational programs and extracurricular activities for students at Molokai High and Middle Schools. Last year, OHCRA contributed $10,000 to the foundation, funded by the participating crews in the channel crossings. This ongoing support helps Molokai’s student athletes participate in interscholastic activities while strengthening the bond between the paddling community and the island.

Salt and Air Studios and Nexstar Media Inc., owner of Hawaii’s TV Stations KHON2 and KHII Channel 5, will livestream the entire Molokai Hoe race internationally. Crews will launch from the legendary Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai and finish at Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon with a free-to-the-public community celebration and awards ceremony.

Registration and race information can be found at www.ohcra.com. To learn more, follow @officialohcra and @officialmolokaihoe on social media.