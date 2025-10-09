By News Release



Molokai History Project Transfers to Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center

MHP News Release

The Molokai History Project and Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center jointly announce the formal transfer of MHP operations, collections and programming to Ka Ipu Makani, marking a new phase in the continued care and sharing of Molokai’s history.

Since its founding, the Molokai History Project has served as a community space for historical exhibits and narratives of life on Molokai. This transition ensures that that work continues — now strengthened by Ka Ipu Makani’s Native Hawaiian-led approach to cultural stewardship, heritage preservation, and culture- and ʻāina-based education.

“Molokai’s history belongs to its people — not just in the past, but in how we carry it forward,” said Dr. Pūlama Lima, Executive Director of Ka Ipu Makani. “We carry this kuleana with humility and intention, committed to honoring the stories and people who shape our island’s history. As we shepherd this next chapter, our focus is on creating space for Molokai voices to lead, teach and envision the future of our collective memory through intergenerational learning and cultural stewardship.”

The transition includes the formal transfer of MHP’s nonprofit assets and exhibit space, with plans to maintain public access while introducing new improvements in collections care, interpretive storytelling, and public programming.

“Our entire MHP group has worked together to reach this goal. Everyone is thrilled with this decision as Ka Ipu Makani will build on what has been started by the MHP dedicated volunteers and will take this project to new levels. We are very excited to learn how best to continue our purpose to be of, for and by the people of Molokai,” former MHP Executive Director Judy Mertens said.

Over the next year, Ka Ipu Makani will engage in strategic planning, community listening sessions, and an assessment of Molokai’s cultural and educational needs to guide the future direction of the exhibit space and its role in the broader heritage landscape.

This transition is made possible through the generous support of community partners including the Kosasa Foundation and the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and reflects a growing focus on long-term sustainability for cultural stewardship on Molokai.

Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center is a Native Hawaiian-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ʻāina stewardship, culture- and place-based education, cultural resource management, and heritage preservation across the island of Molokai.

Ka Ipu Makani extends its deepest gratitude to the founding members, board, and volunteers of the Molokai History Project for their stewardship and dedication to this project. The groundwork they laid remains central to the future of the exhibit space and the continued preservation of Molokai’s history.