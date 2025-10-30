By News Release



Molokai Farmers Market Returns to the Heart of Kaunakakai

After several years away, the Molokai Farmers Market is returning to the heart of town Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Molokai Public Library grounds, directly across from the site of the original market.

Hosted by Pūlama Ka Heke, the Molokai Farmers Market aims to restore a long-standing community tradition that connects farmers, food producers, artisans, and ʻohana. Once the center of Saturday life in Kaunakakai, the market closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, community members and local businesses have voiced a shared desire to bring it back — not only as an economic driver but as a gathering place filled with local food, culture, and aloha.

Market manager Tylor Tanaka of Offices of Tylor Tanaka worked closely with head librarian Mia Ritte and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development to make this comeback possible.

“The market returning right across from where it started feels symbolic,” Tanaka said. “It’s more than reopening a market — it’s about bringing back connection and community to Ala Malama.”

The Molokai Farmers Market will feature locally grown produce, prepared foods, crafts, and cultural demonstrations. Live entertainment, Hawaiian workshops, and community outreach booths will round out the event each week. The project is supported by OED (Grant G6614), and all vendor fees will remain free for the first three months to encourage participation and accessibility for small local businesses.

Neighboring Ala Malama Avenue businesses have also expressed excitement about the market’s revival. Many recall the energy and increased foot traffic that once made Saturdays a highlight in town. The collaboration between Pūlama Ka Heke, community leaders, and the County demonstrates Molokai’s resilience and commitment to sustaining local commerce and culture.

The market will run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. following the grand opening.

Vendors interested in participating can apply online at www.molokaifarmersmarket.com.