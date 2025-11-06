By News Release



Molokai Community Does Great Job in Wildfire Preparedness Efforts

HWMO News Release

Look what Molokai Communities accomplished in 2025 with technical and financial support from the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization’s Firewise Communities Program, funded through a grant from the American Red Cross.

Nāʻiwa removed one acre of dry brush and shrub to clear their main access roadway in case of evacuations. Twelve families assisted in removing over 20 cubic yards of flammable vegetation, consisting mostly of invasive haole koa.

Kalamaʻula cleared over 200 cubic yards and contributed 100 hours of volunteer work to reduce the risk of wildfire for 124 homes, eight churches, seven businesses, and two preschools.

Paniolo Hale maintained a fire apparatus road that doubles as a fire break and removed wildfire hazards.

An area 100 feet wide by 900 feet long was cleared as a fuel break parallel to Manilla Camp. There were 203 tons of flammable vegetation removed.

It took the work of many. Thank you all who participated in these Wildfire Community Mitigation Projects. Together we do make a difference. Hawai’i Wildfire Management Organization is here to support your community’s wildfire preparedness learning and action. Learn more a hwmo.org.