By News Release



Molokai Child Abuse Prevention Pathways Receives $240K Grant

MCAPP News Release

Molokai Child Abuse Prevention Pathways has been awarded a $240,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to expand child abuse prevention and support programs for keiki, ‘ohana, and schools across Molokai over a two-year period.

This grant directly supports OHA’s Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan to advance policies, programs, and practices that strengthen Native Hawaiian well-being — including physical, spiritual, mental, and emotional health —and its related outcome of increasing availability and access to quality, culturally based, and culturally adapted prevention and treatment interventions in ʻohana, schools, and communities.

“This support from OHA allows us to continue our valuable partnerships with local preschools and public schools on Molokai, expand our programs on school campuses, and offer workshops for parents and school faculty,” Executive Director Talia Cardines said.

Through a school-based curriculum, MCAPP offers age-appropriate lessons that help children understand personal safety, recognize unsafe situations, and set healthy boundaries. These early skills build confidence and self-protection strategies that grow stronger over time. By high school, students engage in deeper learning about consent, healthy relationships, positive coping skills, preventing sexual violence, and fostering a culture of mutual respect among peers and in the wider community.

Contact Molokai Child Abuse Prevention Pathways at (808) 774-8681 or email molokaicapp@gmail.com.