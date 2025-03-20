By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Molokai Chargers

“The waves could be better, but we’re going to go out there and have fun,” explained Molokai 16-year-old, Kai Padilla-Silva. In his first ever surfing contest, Padilla-Silva was preparing to compete in both bodyboarding and shortboard surfing.

On Saturday, March 15, a community wide surf contest was hosted on Molokai for the first time since 2019. Organized by Molokai Keiki O Ke Kai and the Hawaii Surfing Association, the event offered bodyboarding and surfing categories for a variety of age groups.

“It’s a fun thing for us kids to do because we don’t have a lot to do,” Padilla-Silva explained. For Molokai students and teachers, the contest came during spring break.

Padilla-Silva was joined by over 25 other competitors in the waters off Kepuhi Beach. Two-to-three-foot waves along with some bigger sets and challenging winds made for a great showcase of local talent.

“Every time you go out and surf you’re getting better,” explained fellow competitor Luca Emhof as he prepared for his bodyboarding heat. The heats ran for fifteen minutes, allowing participants time to check out both the left and right breaks. Consensus seemed to be that the left was a better bet.

“The rights look like they were closing out,” explained Emhof.

Saturday’s meet was sponsored by the Hawaii Surfing Association, according to event organizer Malia Waits. As a Hawaii Surfing Association event, Molokai competitors could earn points and become eligible for the state championships. Hawaii Surfing Association and Peahi Construction donated a $1,000 cash prize for the contest as well.

“[Surfing events] have always been a part of our community,” said Waits, explaining why she wanted to bring back the surf contests after holding off for a couple of years.

Even though there has been a long hiatus in Molokai surf competitions, community members came out in force to participate and check out the action.

“I’m really stoked that we had some really great supporters,” said Waits. “It’s a wonderful community event.”

The next Molokai Keiki O Ke Kai contest will be held in June in Waialua.