Molokai Channel World Championships Open 2025 Registration

Following a spectacular return in 2024, the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association (OHCRA) is proud to announce the dates for the 2025 Molokai Channel World Championships: Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe, held in benefit of the Friends of Molokai. Registration is now open to all eligible paddling divisions ranging from Junior level to 65 years and over.

Two weeks of inter-island paddling commences with Na Wahine O Ke Kai Championship race, featuring the world’s top female paddlers as they take on the iconic Ka‘iwi Channel on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Two weeks later, the coveted Molokai Hoe will take place on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, marking the 73rd crossing of the Ka‘iwi Channel. Both races begin at Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai, launching an epic 41-mile journey to Waikiki on Oahu. OHCRA invites the community to welcome paddlers at the finish line and partake in day-long celebrations at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon. Festivities include a live stream of the race, booths by local vendors, and an awards ceremony.

“We’re excited to follow up a milestone year as 2024 reaffirmed the Ka‘iwi Channel crossings as a cornerstone of achievement in the wa‘a community,” said Luana Froiseth, race director of OHCRA. “As we look ahead, this time-honored tradition continues to celebrate the heritage of Hawaiian canoe racing, uniting paddlers from around the world in their shared commitment to the culture and spirit of wa‘a.”

Na Wahine O Ke Kai Championship will be held in honor of the late Hannie Anderson, a pivotal figure in Hawaiian canoe racing. Affectionately known as “Aunty Hannie”, Anderson dedicated her life to the sport and its community. Her journey began in the 1950s with Waikiki Surf Club. Anderson went on to co-found the historic Molokai to Oahu race in 1979 and served as the president of Na Wahine O Ke Kai and race commissioner for the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, paving the way for countless women to cross the Ka‘iwi Channel.

The Molokai Hoe World Championship is the longest-running annual team sporting event in Hawaii. This prestigious men’s world championship race attracts over 1,000 of the world’s top paddlers from Hawaii, Tahiti, Australia, Brazil, Aotearoa (New Zealand), and beyond because of the challenging conditions that make this race course one of the most formidable, testing the skills and endurance of participants.

As OHCRA continues its annual commitment to hosting these thrilling events, the organization’s top priority remains to pay homage to the community of Molokai, ensuring that the Hawaiian community, culture, and traditions are celebrated at the forefront.

OHCRA welcomes international paddlers to Hawaii, the home of outrigger canoe racing to attend pre-race expo events on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, for Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, for the Molokai Hoe. The registration and race information can be found at ohcra.com. To learn more, follow @officialohcra, @officialnawahineokekai, and @officialmolokaihoe on Instagram and Facebook.