By News Release



Molokai Boy is the Prince at the Aloha Festivals’ Royal Court

Hawaii Tourism Authority News Release

A Molokai boy is now the prince for the Royal Court for this year’s Aloha Festivals, the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the U.S. The 2025 Royal Court began their reign Sept. 6 during the Royal Court Investiture & Opening Ceremony in Honolulu.

The Royal Court, which consists of Mō‘ī Kāne (king), Mō‘ī Wahine (queen), Kamāli‘i Kāne (prince), Kamāli‘i Wahine (princess) and various court attendants, is an integral part of the festival’s perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and is a visual reminder of the royal legacy of the Hawaiian people.

Sean Kaleohano Kekahuna Jr., of Hoʻolehua, Molokai, is the 2025 Kamāli‘i Kāne. A recent graduate of Molokai High School, he currently serves on Nā Leo o Kamakaʻeha — the advisory committee of Lili‘uokalani Trust. Through his involvement with Liliʻuokalani Trust, Kekahuna has had the privilege of being mentored by numerous individuals, each contributing uniquely to his growth.

This year’s Mō‘ī Kāne is Edward Kupau Kunipo from Lualualei, O‘ahu. On his second term, Kunipo is a small business owner and ordained minister at New Hope Leeward where he is a worship leader and helps with Kupuna and Men’s Ministries.

This year’s Mō‘ī Wahine is Mary Meleana Manuel, of Volcano, Hawaii Island. Manuel is kumu hula of Hālau Ke ʻOlu Makani O Mauna Loa, as well as the founder of the associated nonprofit, Ke ‘Olu Makani.

Jenney Kapomaikaʻionālani Saldania, of Pālolo, Oahu, is this year’s Kamāli‘i Wahine. She is currently a senior at Kamehameha Schools and enjoys theatre. She plans to pursue nursing upon graduating from high school.

As part of their selection to the court, Aloha Festivals will award a scholarship to this year’s Kamāli‘i Kāne and Kamāli‘i Wahine. The scholarship funds will support their post-high school educational goals, and is one of Aloha Festivals’ continuing contributions to the education of the next generation of native Hawaiians.

The investiture was modeled after the royal ceremonies of ancient Hawai‘i where the court members receive their ‘ahu‘ula (feathered cloaks), mahiole (feathered helmets), head feather lei and other symbols of their reign.

Throughout the month of September, the Royal Court will make appearances at all major Aloha Festivals events and at other significant events and locations throughout the island.

Aloha Festivals was first held in 1946 as Aloha Week, and over the past seven decades has become a celebration of Hawaiian culture, integrating the traditions and cultures of the Islands through music, dance, cuisine and art.

The mission of Aloha Festivals is to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawai‘i. For more information about Aloha Festivals, visit www.alohafestivals.com.