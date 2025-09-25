By News Release



Molokai Artists Juried into Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibit

MAC News Release

Hawaiʻi’s premier statewide juried exhibition — held annually since 1967 — features traditional and contemporary craft from across the state. This year, juror Sarah Darro, Curator and Exhibitions Director of Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, visited each of the islands to make public presentations and select works to be included in the exhibition. There is about $13,600.00 that will be awarded in this show.

Two hundred and forty-one artists from around the state entered 613 artworks to be juried for the 59th Annual Hawaiʻi Craftsmen State Exhibit. Of the 613 entries, only 124 works were juried in.

Congratulations to the six Molokai artists whose works got juried into this highly competitive statewide exhibit. The artists are Dan Bennet for “Annular #2” and “Asphaltus” (ceramic), Nena Evans for “Nature’s Ensembles” (ceramic), Patricia Golebieski for “Anihinihi Ke Ola: Life Hangs By a Thread” (mixed media with beads, opihi shells, thread), Jason Liu for “Nui heʻe Makau” (wood), Kim Marham for “Poi Dog” (ceramic) and Paula Scott for “Canoe Plants Book I” (mixed media, gel plate prints, paper, organza, palm cordage).

The exhibition will open to the public Friday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. There are 21 awards that will be announced at the Opening Reception and Award Ceremony Saturday, Oct. 4, from 6-8 p.m. This is free and open to the public and we hope to see you there. Or, if you happen to find yourself on Oahu while the exhibit is up, stop by and see what our Molokai and other Hawaiʻi artists have accomplished.

Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibition 2025

Downtown Art Center, 1041 Nuʻuanu Ave., Honolulu

Exhibition dates: Oct. 3-Nov. 1

Exhibition opens to the public: Friday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m.

Opening reception and award ceremony: Saturday, Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m. (free, and open to the public)

Gallery hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.