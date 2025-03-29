By News Release



Molokai and Lanai Keiki Take Flight in Musical Mystery Camp

Hokulani Children’s Theater of Molokai News Release

Spring break brought young performers from Molokai and Lanai came together for an action-packed three-day musical play training camp from March 17 to 19, helping students fine-tune their voices, dance moves, and stage presence for Molokai’s first-ever full-length children’s musical play.

“Flight of the Mothman,” a thrilling musical mystery by Matt Glickstein and Jason Spraggins, features 11 original songs and dances. The show will debut Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Home Pumehana Main Hall, and Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m.

The camp was a whirlwind of high-energy performing arts workshops, team-building activities, and a special cultural excursion to Keawanui Fishpond, where students explored Molokai’s rich history of sustainability. Laughter, learning, and new friendships filled the camp as keiki from both islands bonded over their shared love for the stage.

This marks the third performing arts camp in the past year between Hokulani Children’s Theatre of Molokai and Lanai Academy of Performing Arts, strengthening a growing collaboration that’s inspiring young actors on both islands. These camps give the kids something fun to look forward to while rewarding their dedication to bringing live theatre to Molokai—an experience that builds confidence, friendships, and lasting memories.

With their hard work and passion fueling the production, “Flight of the Mothman” is set to soar. Don’t miss your chance to witness these talented keiki take center stage in this one-of-a-kind musical adventure!