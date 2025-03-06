By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Moana’s Hula Halau Presents a Stunning Show

By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor

Moana’s Hula Halau’s annual fundraiser show did not disappoint. Held at the Molokai Community Health Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, the stage was filled with thousands of flowers, elaborate set designs, and, of course, talented performers from Moana’s and a Maui kane group.

For over 60 years, Moana’s Hula Halau has taught all ages of Molokai residents for free and taken them across the world to perform.

The goal is “to bring the world a very special kind of aloha,” explained Zhan Dudoit-Lindo, who emceed the fundraiser. “It’s the family connections, the understanding and the wisdom that we have to share.”

For the halau, which is now led by Moana’s sister Raquel Dudoit, community fundraisers like these allow for the group to continue their work free of charge.

“It’s almost like a holiday,” explained Kira Kai Yamazaki-Gray, who has participated in the show for the last several years.

“Preparation for our dinner show can get a little crazy sometimes because there’s always a lot going on,” explained Abigail Adachi-Aki, who joined the halau back in 2008. “We start months ahead learning our hula, putting together or altering our outfits, and just continuously practicing and practicing. As a dancer, the work that I put into show prep is far less than the work that goes on behind the scenes for Kumu Raquel. She has the vision for the show, comes up with a theme, chooses the songs to fit our theme, thinks about decorations, outfits, adornments, really just everything.”

For the halau, hula is foremost a family affair.

“Being a part of the halau is like being a part of another family, and it starts with our Kumus, Aunty Moana and Aunty Raquel,” said Adachi-Aki.

It’s this close connection amongst the halau members which allows them to thrive in their performances.

“I think the key to a good hula performance is to put all your feeling into it,” said Adachi-Aki. “You can tell when a dancer is dancing with their heart, having fun and loving what they’re doing.”

The Molokai community turned out in force for the annual event. The courtyard below the health center’s famous banyan tree bristled brightly with residents turned out in their best aloha wear – with every eye turned towards the stage.

“It’s a great feeling having the community, our family, and some visitors come out to support our halau,” said Adachi-Aki. “A lot of hard work goes into this one performance and from the stage, we love seeing the reactions to all that we put into it.”