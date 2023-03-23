  • March 22, 2023, 10:28 pm
Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 By Catherine Cluett Pactol | Editor

MHS Robot Takes the Spotlight

Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol.

The Molokai High School robotics team has built a masterpiece over the past several months – and they’re gearing up to compete with it this week at 2023 FIRST Robotics Hawaii Regional on Oahu, where they will be facing off against other teams from Hawaii, the continental U.S. as well as China, Japan, Singapore and Indonesia. Between March 23-25, the team will be showcasing their robot’s abilities to complete tasks like moving and placing cones and cubes, as well as the months of work they’ve put into designing, building, programming, practicing and overcoming obstacles with creativity and limited resources. Read next week’s Dispatch for the full story and results.

