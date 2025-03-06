By New Release



MHS Receives Grant for Literacy Program

Hawaii State Teachers Association Molokai Chapter News Release

The National Educational Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Events Grants Program is thrilled to announce a partial award of $5,000 to the Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) Molokai Chapter, Molokai High School for their exceptional literacy initiative. The committee was particularly impressed with HSTA’s innovative approach, which focuses on fostering a love of reading and writing through intergenerational engagement and cultural connection.

The grant will support a dynamic program centered on Molokai, Lanai and Hana high school student reading buddies and a collaborative effort with University of Hawaii Maui College (UHMC) staff to provide valuable career and college opportunities. The committee applauded the HSTA’s commitment to empowering students and building strong community ties.

A key component of this program is the “Ho’ohui Maika’i: an Anthology: food, culture and identity” event, which will be held in two sessions on Wednesday, March 12 on Molokai.

A student session will be held at Molokai High School from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Approximately 40 English Language Arts (ELA) students from Harada, Deschene, and Ornellas’ classes. Activities include a Read Across America celebration,“Ho’ohui Maika’i” authors sharing personal memories and insights into their writing and book journeys, UHMC Maui librarians will discuss the importance of literacy, career paths, and college opportunities, interactive activities focused on memory recall, drafting, and speech preparation. Students will also have the opportunity to share their work.

There will also be a community event at the Molokai Public Library from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. It will have the same agenda as the student session, including author readings, discussions, and memory writing. A small bento chili bowl will be provided. Students from the MHS session will have the opportunity to share their speeches with the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the NEA Read Across America Events Grants Program for their support for Molokai, Lanai and Hana,” said Diane Mokuau. “This grant will allow us to create meaningful literacy experiences that celebrate our unique culture and empower our students and community. We are especially excited about the ‘Ho’ohui Maika’i’ event and the opportunity to bring together authors, students, and families to share stories and create lasting memories. We also want to thank the UHMC librarians for their participation in this important event.”

The HSTA’s program exemplifies the spirit of NEA Read Across America by promoting literacy, fostering community engagement, and celebrating diverse voices.