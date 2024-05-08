By New Release



MHS Library Receives National Grant

MHS News Release

Molokai High School (MHS) Library has been selected as one of 310 libraries to participate in round two of the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, American Library Association (ALA) initiative. This provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $20,000 grant that will initiate the MHS Library’s new A’o Project – A’o meaning to learn, teach, counsel – for students needing improved reading comprehension and focused real-life skills practice. The A’o Project supports the MHS third-transitioning year to full academy school status.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Librarian Diane Mokuau. “This grant will allow our library to support our students and families with disabilities better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”

As part of the grant, Ms. Mokuau will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. She will then host a community conversation with residents about the A’o Project’s goals and use the grant funds to support students in three simultaneous goals: improved reading comprehension, focused cultural real-life skills in conjunction with parent engagement activities, and collaborations with community agencies.

While the 2020-2023 COVID appears over, delayed aftereffects of virtual learning on our student’s reading comprehension and practical skills continue. The A’o Project will attempt to tackle these ongoing learning issues with a cultural framework, Na Hopena A’o, and local social service agencies.

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Diane Mokuau at 567-7115 or email diane.mokuau@k12.hi.us. For more information.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums, take part in anti-violence activities, provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics, and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.