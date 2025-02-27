By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



MHS Basketball Falls Just Short

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

Boys basketball was also in action last week. After a second place finish in the MILs, the Farmers had a chance to compete in a play-in game to qualify for the state tournament. With their season on the line, the Farmers took on Le Jardin high school at the Barn on Feb. 15. Down 53-46 at the end of the third quarter, the Farmers rallied strongly in the fourth, outscoring their opponent 15-10. Ultimately, the Farmers fell just short, losing 63-61. Braylen Colon had an excellent offensive outing, dropping five three pointers for a total of 20 points. Kaizen Torres-Umi Napoleon was second highest in scoring for the Farmers, with 15 points in the loss.