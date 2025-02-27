  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, February 27th, 2025 By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

MHS Basketball Falls Just Short

photos courtesy of MHS athletics

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff
Boys basketball was also in action last week. After a second place finish in the MILs, the Farmers had a chance to compete in a play-in game to qualify for the state tournament. With their season on the line, the Farmers took on Le Jardin high school at the Barn on Feb. 15. Down 53-46 at the end of the third quarter, the Farmers rallied strongly in the fourth, outscoring their opponent 15-10. Ultimately, the Farmers fell just short, losing 63-61. Braylen Colon had an excellent offensive outing, dropping five three pointers for a total of 20 points. Kaizen Torres-Umi Napoleon was second highest in scoring for the Farmers, with 15 points in the loss.

 

