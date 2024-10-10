By News Release



MGH Named A Top 20 Critical Access Hospital Nationwide

The Queen’s Health Systems News Release

Molokai General Hospital (MGH) was recently named one of the top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for quality in the country. This is the third year in a row that MGH has received such distinction.

The top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for quality scored best among other facilities around the country as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. MGH achieved success in best practice for quality, which is a rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures.

There are more than 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals around the country.

“This designation shows our commitment of delivering safe, high quality compassionate care to all our patients each and every day,” said Jan Kalanihuia, president of Molokai General Hospital. “It is a testament to the hard work of our physicians, nurses, and staff who are dedicated to serving our closely knit community. We are humbled to receive this honor.”

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.