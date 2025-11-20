By News Release



Metal Forging Lecture in Kualapuʻu by Artist Lisa Geertsen

Hawaii Craftsmen guest artist Lisa Geertsen will present a slide presentation and lecture about her creative perspective on metal crafts. This lecture is free and open to the public and is being held Friday, Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Molokai Art Center at 1630 Farrington Ave, Kualapuʻu.

Geertsen is an artist blacksmith from Seattle, Washington, and the owner of Firelight Forge, which she has operated since 2007 creating custom architectural and sculptural work. She is currently an instructional technician in sculpture at the University of Washington.

She earned her BFA in sculpture from West Virginia University in 1997, and her MFA in Blacksmithing and Metalsmithing from Southern Illinois University in 2023.

Geertsen has taught nationally at Penland, Haystack, and John C. Campbell Folk School, and has demonstrated for groups including Fire on the Mountain Blacksmithing Festival and the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association.

Her work has been exhibited across the U.S. and Europe, including her largest solo exhibition in Olympia, Washington in 2018, featuring 48 pieces from her Hearts series. Through her teaching, exhibitions and community-building, Geertsen is committed to broadening representation and diversity within the blacksmithing field.

This program is through a partnership with the Molokai Arts Center and Hawaii Craftsmen.