By News Release



MEO Molokai Rural Shuttle Could Relieve Gas Costs

MEO News Release

With gasoline prices ticking $7 a gallon for regular unleaded on Molokai, Maui Economic Opportunity’s Rural Shuttle Service – which operates without cost to riders – could be an option for residents looking to save on their transportation costs.

“Fuel cost spikes due to local, national and international catastrophes and events hit home particularly hard in Hawaiʻi’s rural communities like Molokai,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We want to let Molokai residents, who are paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation, know that MEO’s Rural Shuttle Service is available and an option for households trying to make ends meet in these difficult times.”

The shuttles operate Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) on a schedule with limited service on Saturdays. No reservations are required.

The round trips begin in Kaunakakai near the Mitchell Pauʻole Center to points East ending at Pukoʻo Fire Station (seven round trips with five stops in-between each day), West to Maunaloa Post Office and School (six round trips with three stops in-between), and Central (six round trips with four stops in-between) to Kalaʻe Lookout through Hoʻolehua.

Residents will be able to get to the Molokai Airport, Kawela Plantation, Kilohana Elementary School, Kūlana ʻŌiwi, Kalua Koi Villas, Hoʻolehua and Kualapuʻu Post Offices, Misaki’s grocery store and other destinations.

Schedules can be found at the MEO office, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai, and on buses and at https://www.meoinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/MKK-Bus-Schedule-Updated_02-28-25.pdf.

Riders are advised to be at marked bus stops at least 10 minutes before departure.

For more information, call MEO Molokai Transportation at (808) 553-3218.