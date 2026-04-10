By News Release



MEMA Highlights Tsunami Awareness Month

Maui County News Release

Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reminding the community that April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi, an opportunity for people to prepare, protect their property and safeguard loved ones by understanding tsunami risks and taking practical preparedness steps.

“As we saw with last year’s tsunami, even events that are not catastrophic can still impact our shores,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said. “That’s why we encourage residents and visitors to understand evacuation zones, stay informed and have an emergency plan.”

“April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi, but there is no ‘tsunami season’ – tsunamis can occur at any time,” he added.

To prepare for potential tsunamis, MEMA encourages residents and visitors to:

Know your tsunami inundation zone at https://tsunami.coast.noaa.gov/ . Safe zones may be just a few blocks away, not necessarily at the highest elevation points on the island.

If the state’s All-Hazard Siren System sounds, people should immediately tune in to local radio, television, news platforms and credible social media for emergency updates and instructions.

Pack a go bag with at least three days of food, water, medications, supplies and important documents in case of evacuation.

Be two weeks ready: Maintain enough food, water and supplies for two weeks for your ʻohana, and plan for possible power outages.

Sign up for MEMA alerts and download the Genasys Protect app to stay informed during emergencies. Visit mauicounty.gov/mema for information.

Learn other tips at MEMA’s 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Agencies and organizations will share resources, demonstrations, and information to help residents strengthen disaster preparedness and learn practical steps for before, during and after emergencies.

Tsunami Awareness Month occurs every April in Hawaiʻi to remember the devastating tsunami that struck the Aloha State on April 1, 1946, killing 158 people, injuring 163 and causing widespread destruction. A total of 488 buildings were destroyed and 936 others damaged, with waves reaching heights of 33 to 54 feet in some areas. The event prompted major improvements in tsunami monitoring and warning systems, including the development of the Pacific Tsunami Warning System, to help protect communities across the region.

For more information on tsunami preparedness, visit mauicounty.gov/mema.