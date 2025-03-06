By New Release



Mele Kanealii Named to Hamilton College Dean’s List

Hamilton College News Release

Mele Kanealii, of Kaunakakai, has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the fall 2024 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be a member of the Class of 2025, 2026, or 2027 and have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Kanealii, a sophomore, is a graduate of Molokai High School.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship, and off-campus study opportunities. Students graduate ready to lead purposeful lives thanks to highly regarded faculty mentors, generous resources that support each student’s interests, and a loyal alumni network. The College’s need-blind admission policy ensures access for talented students with limited financial means. Learn more at hamilton.edu.