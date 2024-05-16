By Community Contributed



May Golf Ace

By Rick Schonely

Don Habon is the May Ace winner for the Hui O Kukui Golf Club.

Habon, a real Molokai Cowboy and all-around great guy, shot 42-43 for a gross total of 85. With his 18 handicap, his 67 net got him the victory! Congratulations Don!

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff and management of iconic Ironwood Hills golf course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai.