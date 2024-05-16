By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



May Day 2024

For Molokai schools, the month of May means May Day. Students from across the island practiced for weeks, learning hula, mele, oli and more in honor of the aloha spirit. While celebrations vary from school to school, all include the Royal Court procession with students donning specific colors, clothes and lei representing each Hawaiian island. Typically, each grade will have a performance, along with special ceremonies by the King and Queen and their courts.

Photos from Molokai High School, Kualapu’u and Kilohana are included above, with more from Kaunakakai and Mauanloa Schools to follow later in the month.