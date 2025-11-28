  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, November 27th, 2025 By News Release

‘Maui Nui First’ Website to Feature Free Listings for Holidays

OED News Release

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development invites Maui County businesses to be featured in its 2025 Maui Nui Holiday Deals campaign on https://www.MauiNuiFirst.com

This initiative offers an opportunity for businesses based on Molokai, Lānai and Maui to share their holiday offerings and engage with residents and visitors looking to shop local this season.

Beginning in late November and continuing through Dec. 31, MauiNuiFirst.com and its social media channels will spotlight holiday promotions from Maui County businesses. Participation is free and provides added exposure during the peak holiday shopping period. 

“This campaign is about uplifting the small businesses that strengthen our communities,” OED director Jade Rojas-Letisi said. “Every local purchase keeps more dollars circulating here at home. When people choose to shop, dine and support local, it creates a real impact for Maui Nui’s families and entrepreneurs.”

To be considered for a free listing on the MauiNuiFirst.com website, businesses should complete the Maui Nui First Holiday Deals form available at https://www.MauiNuiFirst.com

Submissions will be reviewed and, if approved, posted to the website within seven working days. Businesses do not need to be currently listed in the Maui Nui First online directory to register for a free business listing, and a holiday or kama‘āina offer is not required to join the directory.

