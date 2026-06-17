By News Release



Maui County to Host Agriculture Grant Workshop

Maui County News Release

The County of Maui Department of Agriculture encourages nonprofits and for-profit businesses to attend free workshops that will help them prepare for the Fiscal Year 2027 grant application period. Grant applications will be received starting June 22 until 4:30 p.m. July 22, 2026.

County Department of Agriculture priority grant funding areas will focus on agricultural infrastructure, operations, education, recovery, livestock, non-food agriculture and feral animal control. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting operations on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Four public workshops across Maui County will cover eligibility, grant requirements and the application process. In-person and online sessions are as follows:

Molokaʻi: Wednesday, June 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. – Home Pumehana Community Hall, 290 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai.

Online: Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. (Link: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/c12e6e50-f22c-4b9b-9262-943e684065ec@34eeab25-8035-4064-b154-7b5fa295796f)

Starting June 22, prospective applicants can access the application through the County Department of Agriculture grants webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/agriculture, call (808) 270-8276 or email aggrants@co.maui.hi.us