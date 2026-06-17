By News Release



Maui County Makahiki Grant Program Open Until July 10, 2026

Maui County News Release

In partnership with the County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, the County Office of the Mayor through its Office of Economic Development (OED) announced that the Fiscal Year 2027 Makahiki Grant Program application period is open starting June 10, through 5 p.m. July 10, 2026. Applications, eligibility requirements, funding guidelines and program details are available at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

A total of $850,000 in grant funding is available to support organizations, community groups, educational institutions, cultural practitioners, businesses and other eligible applicants interested in developing programs, events, promotions and community activities that recognize the Makahiki season throughout Maui County.

“Through this initiative, we hope to support and empower community-led efforts that celebrate the values and traditions of Makahiki while creating meaningful opportunities for residents and visitors alike to learn, participate and connect,” Mayor Richard Bissen said.

“Makahiki reminds us of the importance of gratitude, stewardship, peace and community. This program is an opportunity to bring those values to life across our County.” Traditionally, Makahiki season begins in Hoʻoilo (winter months / the rainy season), with the first rising of Makaliʻi (Pleiades) at sunset, and lasts four months to honor Lono, the god of agriculture and fertility.

The new grant program is designed to celebrate Hawaiian culture, strengthen community connections, promote stewardship and well-being, support local economic opportunity and advance the theme: “Rest. Grow. Sustain.” OED encourages collaboration among organizations and welcomes creative proposals that engage residents while advancing the spirit and values of Makahiki.

Eligible proposals may include (but are not limited to) the following:

Cultural festivals and celebrations, including educational workshops and learning opportunities

Agricultural and food-based activities

Traditional Hawaiian games and athletic competitions

Art, music, hula and creative industry programs

Community stewardship and volunteer initiatives

Small business and marketplace events

Youth-focused programming

Wellness and healthy living activities

The Makahiki Grant Program reflects the County’s broader commitment to strengthening Maui County’s kamaʻāina economy by supporting local businesses, cultural practitioners, artists, educators, farmers and community organizations while creating opportunities for residents to connect through shared experiences and traditions.

For more information, contact OED at grants.oed@mauicounty.gov.