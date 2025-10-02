By News Release



Master Blacksmith to Lead Forging Workshop

Hawaii Craftsmen, in partnership with the Molokai Arts Center, is proud to announce a two-day blacksmithing workshop titled “Small-Scale Non-Ferrous Forging: Form and Function.”

Led by acclaimed Seattle-based artist Lisa Geertsen, this hands-on workshop will teach participants how to forge functional and artistic items from copper, such as dinnerware, cuffs, and hairpins.

The workshop will be held at a private residence in Kalae Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Geertsen will also give a public lecture on Friday, Nov. 21, at the Molokai Arts Center at 5-7 p.m. Registration begins Oct. 1 and ends Nov. 12.

This beginner-friendly workshop requires no prior experience. Using copper participants will learn fundamental forging and metalsmithing techniques, including tapering, spreading, dishing, and twisting. The curriculum covers a range of skills from precision sawing and filing to surface finishing, all while creating practical items. If time allows, the class will conclude with a shared meal using the newly forged tableware.

Registration and Cost:

Dates: Nov. 22-23

Location: Private residence, Kualapuʻu

Cost: $300 for Hawaii Craftsmen and Molokai Arts Center members; $400 for non-members.

Supply Fee: A $35 supply fee is required for copper pipe and the use of tools and the forge.

Deadline: Registration must be completed by Nov. 12

Scholarships: Members can apply for scholarships on the Hawaii Craftsmen website.

Visit https://bit.ly/aha2025-26 to register for the workshop.

Lisa Geertsen is a renowned blacksmith and owner of Firelight Forge. Since 2007, she has created custom architectural and sculptural work. She holds an MFA in Blacksmithing and Metalsmithing and is a respected instructor who has taught at Penland, Haystack, and John C. Campbell Folk School. A founding member of the Society of Inclusive Blacksmiths, she is dedicated to fostering diversity and representation in the field.

Visit www.firelightforge.com to learn more about Geertsen.