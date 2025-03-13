  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, March 13th, 2025 By Community Contributed

March Golf Ace

Community Contributed
By Rick Schonely

Jeannie Makaiwi is the March Ace winner for the Hui O Kukui Golf Club. Makaiwi, a longtime club member and our awesome club treasurer, shot 54-49 for a gross total of 103. With her 36 handicap, her net 67 got her the win. Congratulations Jeannie!

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff and management of the iconic Ironwood Hills Golf Course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai!

