Wednesday, September 10th, 2025 By News Release

Make Molokai Beautiful

Kala’e Tangonan Photo by Léo Azambuja

Molokai Bahá’í Community News Release
The Global Citizenship Speaker series resumes at the Molokai Public Library Sept.17 at 5:30 p.m. The first presentation features Molokai artist Kalaʻe Tangonan, who will share her passion for using the visual arts to make Molokai even more beautiful.
The program will feature moʻolelo behind the mammoth re-muraling project at Molokai High School and how multimedia arts can help make Molokai “the most beautiful island our hearts know is possible.”
Tangonan is a multi-media artist, a graduate of University of Hawaii, Hilo’s arts program, mother of nine children, and community arts activist, providing everything from face painting at keiki fairs to hair and makeup for proms, from decorating for parties to lei making for funerals.
Recently, she led a project to paint three 200-foot murals at Molokai High School, where she received her first formal arts training. The murals graphically illustrate features of the history and geography of our island.
The Global Citizenship Speaker Series creates a space for the community to listen, learn from and share their views with local, Hawaii, and international speakers about a variety of topics important to Molokai.
The series is presented by the Molokai Bahá’í Community in collaboration with Molokai Public Library. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served.

