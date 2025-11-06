  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, November 6th, 2025 By News Release

Makaiwi Named MEO Employee of the Month for June

Molokai Driver Supervisor Esmeralda Amy Makaiwi was named MEO’s Employee of the Month for June.

MEO News Release

Molokai Driver Supervisor Esmeralda Amy Makaiwi, “a steady pillar of support” for the last 25 years, was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month for June.

“Amy’s 25 years of dedicated service – and the positive impact she continues to make in our community, are a true testament to her character,” said Molokai Branch Manager Mahie McPherson, who nominated Makaiwi. 

She added Makaiwi’s respect for others is unwavering.

“Amy treats every person she encounters with dignity, patience and kindness. She fosters an environment where everyone feels seen, valued and included,” McPherson said.

Amy is an integral part of MEO’s Molokai transportation system, which is effectively the island’s mass transit service provided through a Maui County grant.

For being named Employee of the Month, Amy earned a $150 check and an extra day off. Mahie received $50 as Amy’s nominator. The announcement was made at the staff general meeting on May 23. 

