Mahiʻai Moa Seeks Aspiring Farmers

Sustʻainable Molokai Press Release

Sustʻainable Molokai is excited to announce the opening of applications for the Mahiʻai Moa 2024 Session 2 cohort, marking the second year of this impactful initiative. Following the success of the inaugural year, where participants gained hands-on experience in broiler bird production, we are thrilled to offer another opportunity for aspiring farmers and ranchers.

With the aim of increasing local poultry production, boosting our island’s economy, and supporting the agricultural sector, the Mahiʻai Moa project is a five-month educational program specifically designed for beginning farmers and ranchers on Molokai. The project incorporates a unique blend of in-person and Zoom classes to accommodate diverse learning styles and preferences.

Key features of Mahiʻai Moa 2024 Session 2 include hands-on workshops, chicken foraging and feed workshops, off-island field trips, one-on-one farm business support with a farm business specialist, a built-in market for broiler bird sales, cohort-style model for farmer-to-farmer support, and supplies to kickstart participants’ chicken business.

This program serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, skill development, and fostering a supportive community of farmers. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by visiting sustainablemolokai.org/mahi-ai-moa.

Applications are open for Session 2 and will close on Saturday, May 18. Don’t miss this opportunity to join a community committed to sustainable agriculture and business success. For more information, please contact Lori Pastrana, farmer training manager, at Lori@sustainablemolokai.org or call (808) 658-0515.