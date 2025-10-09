By News Release



MAC Artist in Residence Duncan Berry Returns

MAC News Release

Molokai Arts Center’s Artist in Residence Duncan Berry (bylandbyseabyair.com) returns this month to install his “Molokai Plants Over Time” mural at the Molokai Public Library.

Berry, a gyotaku artist who makes direct impressions from the bodies of creatures of the land, sea and air as an “active form of reverence,” created and taught the art of gyotaku during his residency in April 2025. He finished his residency with a MAC Talk at the Library where he shared his preliminary work and his vision for the final mural.

While on Molokai, Berry and his wife Melany taught gyotaku and nature printing workshops at the MAC Saturday Market at MCHC, Earth Day, Molokai Land Trust, MAC Studio (Keiki Class, Kanu O Ka Aina & Kualapuʻu School 21st Century students), and Art Bar at Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grill.

Participants were able to take home beautiful fine art prints they made themselves, along with a deeper connection with each of the species they printed. Several individuals were also mentored during his time here.

The interaction with Molokai residents (documented on his Instagram account) helped him create a design from impressions taken from plants and printed by students. The impressive, finished mural in sepia tones will be installed on the makai trapezoid panel above the circulation desk.

Please join this exciting collaboration with the Molokai Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.