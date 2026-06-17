By News Release



M.O.M. Hui Presents 4 Scholarships

By Mercy Ritte

The M.O.M. Hui proudly congratulates the following students receiving the 2026 – 2027 Hoʻōla Hou scholarship.

Timika McLaurin – Pre Nursing (B.A.)

Kahikikalā Helm – Maritime Academy

Logan Oshiro – Biology/Pre-Med (B.S.)

Jordyn McCutcheon – Psychology (B.A.)

These outstanding students have demonstrated dedication to their educational goals and commitment to serving their communities through higher education centered around health or vocational studies.

We commend these students for their hard work, perseverance, and achievements, and we wish them continued success in the upcoming academic year and beyond.

For more information regarding the MOM Hui scholarship, contact Mercy Ritte at themomhui@gmail.com.