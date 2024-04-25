Lourdes Fujimoto
Lourdes Fujimoto 91, of Kaunakakai, died in Honolulu on Wednesday,
Feb. 14. She was born in Ho’olehua, Molokai. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Kalaiakamanu Hou Congregational Church.
