Lourdes Fujimoto

Lourdes Fujimoto 91, of Kaunakakai, died in Honolulu on Wednesday,

Feb. 14. She was born in Ho’olehua, Molokai. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Kalaiakamanu Hou Congregational Church.