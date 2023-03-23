By News Release



Long-Sleeved Shirts for Farmworkers

MEO News Release

New or lightly used long-sleeved shirts are being collected for farmworkers from March 24 to 31 by Maui Economic Opportunity’s National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP).

The Nat’l Long Sleeve Shirt Drive, organized nationally by the Association of Farmworker Opportunities Programs, coincides with Farmworker Awareness Week, which brings attention to farmworkers and honors their work.

Long-sleeved shirts provide protection from pesticide exposure and heat-related illnesses. Donations, which will be given to farmworkers, need to be light colored, natural fabric and long sleeved.

They may be dropped off at MEO Molokai, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai.

MEO is Hawaii’s NFJP operator, the nonprofit agency’s only statewide program. With clients on Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii Island, MEO NFJP provides education and training, such as for GED high school equivalency diplomas and commercial driver’s licenses; supportive services, including childcare, transportation, work tools and clothing; job training; and employment.

NFJP also offers training and certifications at no cost to farms. This includes first aid and CPR training, heat and pesticide certifications and partially covering the cost of on-the-job training.

For more information, contact NFJP case managers Suzette Bacarro at (808) 243-4369 or suzette.bacarro@meoinc.org, or Uilani Ah Chan at (808) 243-4370 or uilani.ahchan@meoiinc.org.