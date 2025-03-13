By News Release



Local Students Named to Pacific University Dean’s List

Pacific University News Release

Local Molokai students, Saije Aiana, Kamalu Kaawa Richardson and Reese Raguindin, have been named to the fall 2024 Dean’s List at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.

