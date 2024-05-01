By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Langer Ritte Named Branch Manager

Since last August, the Molokai Public Library has been without a branch manager. The task of running the library has fallen on the shoulders of its capable, dedicated staff, and especially those of substitute librarian Mia Langer Ritte. As of April 16, Langer Ritte is now the full-time branch manager of the Molokai Public Library.

“For over six months [Langer Ritte] has juggled the many duties of running the library with grace, efficiency and good humor,” shared Friends of Molokai Public Library, a nonprofit that supports the Molokai library, in a press release.

“During this last winter, letters of support were sent to the Hawaii State Library System as well as a petition recommending she be hired,” explained the press release. “On the petition, people could make comments. In essence, people said ‘she’s one of ours and we want to see her stay. We trust and respect her. It is clear she fits perfectly in the position, and she is doing an amazing job.’”

After the departure of the previous branch manager, the Molokai Public Library was in danger of closing.

“There was a clear call to keep our library open with her as permanent staff,” explained Friends of Molokai Public Library. “Her capable handling of the job, increasing activities, connecting with keiki and their ohana, as well as solid support from library patrons and the community will have long lasting benefits for Molokai.”

Home to film series, current events discussion groups, speaker series, programming for keiki and more, the Molokai library is a critical asset for the Molokai community.

“We are thrilled that Mia has accepted the position of Molokai Public Library’s new branch manager,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “This library is truly the hub of the community, and to have someone from the island embrace this leadership role has been wonderful. She and her dedicated team are passionate about inspiring people to be curious and creating opportunities for all to read, learn and connect.”