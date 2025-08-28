By News Release



Kukui Lei Hipuʻu Workshop

MAC News Release

The Molokai Arts Center’s Hawaiian Arts (HĀ) Program presents its second Kukui workshop on Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-12 noon at Hoʻolehua Homestead Makeke, at 2240 Lihi Pali Ave. behind Molokai High School, just east of Purdy’s Mac Nut Farm.

Participants in the first August workshop learned the haku, or braiding style of lei kukui. The next workshop will feature the hipuʻu or knot style of lei kukui, taught by cultural practitioner Leimana Ritte-Camara.

Leimana, born and raised on Molokai, is a graduate of one of Molokai’s first Hawaiian Language Immersion classes. A generational lei maker, she is honored to raise her family here to continue her family’s traditional practices. While her degree is in Psychology from UH-Hilo, her passion is her role as a Hawaiian language and culture educator. A firm believer in self-sustainability, she currently works for Hoʻahu Energy Cooperative Molokai.

The MAC HĀ 2025-26 Program is a monthly/bi-monthly series which promotes cultural arts through ʻaina (land) and mea kanu (that which is planted), utilizing our natural resources.

Each month, a cultural practitioner will help participants, keiki through kupuna, craft a product from a specific plant (i.e. ti, coconut, or niu, lauhala, etc.).

There will be one or two workshops per month focused on a plant, beginning with kukui. Instruction will include learning about the plant, best practices for growing and caring for the plant, and gathering respectfully and sustainably so that the plant will continue to provide.

Young plants may also be available for sale by homesteaders to encourage continuing what is learned.

Registration is not required, but would be helpful so that there are enough materials available. Register at https://bit.ly/MACHA2025

The Molokai Arts Center, in collaboration with Hoʻolehua Homestead Makeke and Hoʻolehua Homesteaders Association, presents this pilot project with the hope that it can expand to other communities to help grow economics for homesteaders.

The HĀ Program is sponsored in part by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. HĀ workshops are free, but donations are welcome. Contact HĀ Coordinator Kanoelani Dudoit at (808) 213-1179 for more information.