By News Release



Kualapuʻu School Provides Free Summer Meals

Kualpuʻu School News Release

Kualapuʻu School is pleased to provide free summer meals to keiki across Molokai through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) Food Service Program. This program helps ensure that children continue to have access to nutritious meals while school is out of session.

Meals will be served at the Kualapuʻu School Cafeteria from June 8th to July 17th (excluding holidays, June 11th and July 3rd).

Meals will be served during the following times:

Breakfast: 7 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 – 12 p.m.

We are considered a congregate feeding site, which means all meals need to be consumed on site in the Kualapuʻu School cafeteria.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1–18, as well as individuals with special needs up to age 21 who meet program eligibility requirements.

Please note that children enrolled in another USDA-funded summer meal program, such as KauKau4Keiki, are not eligible to receive meals through this program during the same meal service period. Providing requested information is voluntary and not required to receive meals.

Families requiring meal accommodations due to dietary needs or disabilities are encouraged to contact our Meal Clerk, Fiona Benjamin, at (808) 567-6900 or fiona_benjamin@kualapuu.k12.hi.us.

Visit www.kualapuucharterschool.org for more information.