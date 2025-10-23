By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Kualapuʻu ʻOhana Fun Fair

Pristine blue skies begging for a trip to the beach, plus a handful of simultaneous events happening across Molokai, did not deter hundreds of people from coming to the 12th Annual ʻOhana Fun Fair at Kualapuʻu School Saturday morning.

“We wanted to have a community event that was specifically here, and have everybody come around from across the island to enjoy free activities like the horseback rides, the water slides, the photo booth, pumpkin patch,” event organizer Kui Adolpho said.

The school campus was crowded all morning. Adolpho said she estimated between 700 and 900 people coming and going during the event. There were 50 vendors assigned for the fair; about 10 of them were selling food, 20 were outreach or resource booths, and the rest were games for the kids and crafters.

Most of the food vendors were spread across the school’s entrance. Several children were running around with paper masks they painted at the Molokai Arts Center booth. Raymond Hiro and Keaka Kaiama entertained the crowd with live music. Not too far from the stage, Leimana Ritte-Camara was busy teaching the keiki to make lei.

Together with lei making, lauhala weaving and poi pounding were the new activities in this year’s ‘Ohana Fun Fair.

On a large lawn section toward the back of the school, three giant inflatables — a jumping castle and two water slides — were quite popular with the children.

Adolpho said the free activities were sponsored by philanthropists and nonprofit organizations.

“It just makes it a really good family day without the stress on your wallet. But we also have vendors that they can support,” she said.

Adolpho has been organizing the ‘Ohana Fun Fair for the past 10 years. It is always held in the first Saturday after fall break.

“This is my one time that I try to make sure that I give back to the school that has given back to my family so much,” she said. Her husband and her father-in-law have gone to the school, as well as her two children — her youngest is still attending the school.

Adolpho said the best part of the day is seeing everyone come and smile.

“Then at 12 o’clock you’ll see exhausted kids and happy parents,” she said of when the fair ends. “Nothing can beat that.”