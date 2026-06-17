By Dayanti Karunaratne, Editor



King Kamehameha Day An Elegant Celebration

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor

From the red carpet to the poi board, the events celebrating King Kamehameha Day had something for everyone. The annual festivities honor Kamehameha I, also known as Kamehameha the Great, the founder and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaii. This year, it was held at the Molokai Yacht Club, with great lengths taken to show off the pretty shoreline setting.

“It is really spectacular — the lights and the natural beauty,” said Tylor Tanaka, President of the Ho‘omōhala O Moloka‘i Foundation, who organized the weekend.

Both the King’s Gala, held on June 12, and the Hoʻolauleʻa on June 13 were organized by Ho‘omōhala, a local nonprofit that focuses on cultural heritage through educational programs and other events. The group has been a part of King Kamehameha Day celebrations on the island since 2021; this year is the group’s final year leading the event.

The King’s Gala started things off on an elegant note, with ticket holders dressed to the nines posing for photos on the red carpet entryway. Friends, family and co-workers mingled as the sun set on the Kaunakakai shoreline. Fabric walls emblazoned with Kamehameha’s image were backlit to create bright walls that framed the outdoor dining area. Tableside oyster service encouraged guests to mingle and take photographs, and the weather cooperated beautifully.

Elaborate floral arrangements decorated the stage, which hosted non-stop entertainment. Oahu’s Kealiʻikaʻapunihonua Keʻena Aʻo Hula opened the event with an oli, and continued with hula, backed up by members of music group Holei. During the buffet dinner, models entertained the audience with a fashion show of clothing from local company Bujified. Afterwards, local group Moana Hula Halau performed, before headliners Kaumakaiwa Kanakaʻole, Kimié Miner and Shawn Pimental took the stage.

Beyond the rich food and fancy drinks, the gala was an opportunity for people to dress up and enjoy a night out in celebration of King Kamehameha.

On Saturday, the community Hoʻolauʻlea welcomed all with food and craft vendors, a poi-making workshop and musical entertainment. Even under the hot afternoon sun, Kealiʻikaʻapunihonua Keʻena Aʻo Hula kept everyone’s spirits up with their traditional songs and performances. The sun set as Oahu trio Ei Nei were on stage, with singer-songwriter Gregory Juan rounding out the night.

Tanaka noted that, for his team, it’s the end of an era. His organization took the reins in 2022, when Heli Silva Ducaroy, the commissioner appointed through the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, passed away. But 2026 marks the last King Kamehameha Day celebration for Ho‘omōhala O Moloka‘i Foundation.

“I made a Facebook post letting the community know that it’s my last year, if anybody wants to take over. If anybody is interested, please contact me,” Tanaka said, adding, “I can give them all the logistics and mentor them.”

Watching the light fade on the last night of celebrations, Tanaka said he was really happy with the choice of location.

“We actually considered not doing a gala at all,” he said, noting the closure of Hiro’s restaurant, where they hosted in the past, posed a big challenge. “But knowing that this was our last year, we wanted to do something. One of my committee members suggested [the Molokai Yacht Club]. It’s amazing. I think it’s my favorite. With all the things that were done, we really elevated it. I think we all deserve elegance and … fabulosity!”