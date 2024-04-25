By New Release



Kamp Kaohi

MEO News Release

Twenty-three Molokai youth participated in games and activities that highlighted the negative impacts of alcohol, tobacco and bullying and learned about their “sources of strength” at the second Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) run Kamp Kaohi on April 13 and 14 at Molokai Baptist Church.

The middle and high school youth maneuvered around an obstacle course wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness, played the telephone game to illustrate the harm of spreading rumors, and learned the power of listening. Other activities focused on leadership, resiliency and effective communication.

Dr. Deborah Goebert of the John A. Burns School of Medicine stopped by to present her “Sources of Strength” curriculum, which touched on mental health and suicide prevention.

The camp was organized by MEO Youth Services and the Kaohi program on Molokai. Staff from Maui flew over to assist the Molokai team.

For more information about MEO Kaohi programs on Molokai, call (808) 553-5472.