  • Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Submission Deadlines

    Advertising

    Thursday 4pm

    May 2, 2024

    Content

    Friday 4pm

    April 26, 2024

    To print on:

    Wednesday

    May 1, 2024

  • Join us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Google Plus Subscribe via RSS

,

Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 By New Release

Kamp Kaohi

MEO News Release
Twenty-three Molokai youth participated in games and activities that highlighted the negative impacts of alcohol, tobacco and bullying and learned about their “sources of strength” at the second Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) run Kamp Kaohi on April 13 and 14 at Molokai Baptist Church.
The middle and high school youth maneuvered around an obstacle course wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness, played the telephone game to illustrate the harm of spreading rumors, and learned the power of listening. Other activities focused on leadership, resiliency and effective communication.
Dr. Deborah Goebert of the John A. Burns School of Medicine stopped by to present her “Sources of Strength” curriculum, which touched on mental health and suicide prevention.
The camp was organized by MEO Youth Services and the Kaohi program on Molokai. Staff from Maui flew over to assist the Molokai team.
For more information about MEO Kaohi programs on Molokai, call (808) 553-5472.

Share
Posted in , commentsAdd your comment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.