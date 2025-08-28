By Community Contributed



Junior Youth Group Honors Firefighters

By Paul Hanley

Members of a Junior Youth Empowerment Program, ages 11-14, wanted to find ways to serve the community. They started with a trash pick-up at the wharf a few weeks ago and then decided they wanted to thank firefighters on Molokai for their service.

On Friday, Aug. 15, the kids had a holiday from school, so they met to bake cookies and then packed them up to take them to each of the fire departments on the island at Hoʻolehua, Kaunakakai and Pukoʻo. At each station, they met some of the firefighters, learned how they do their work and how they live while on duty.

The Junior Youth Empowerment Program equips kids aged 11-15 with an understanding of their own potential and to engage in acts of service. They learn how to read the reality of their own community and consult together about ways to improve it.

Junior youth are susceptible to influences from the world around them in advertising, music, television, movies, social media and from their peers. They need help to overcome the negative aspects of their environment.

The Junior Youth Empowerment Program helps kids develop their potential and capacities and to learn to make positive decisions. The program is based in Kualapuʻu and is open to ages 11-15.

Call (808) 213-5509 or (808) 862-4001 for more information.