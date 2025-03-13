  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, March 13th, 2025 By Obituaries

Joyce Dudoit

Joyce Dudoit was born Feb. 25, 1938, to Henry Kauka and Henrietta Newmann. She had three siblings, and was predeceased by her beloved husband, Puggy, and her son Hanalei. She is survived by her seven children, 22 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She will be missed. She passed away on Oct. 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. Her services will be held at St. Damien Catholic Church on Saturday, March 22. Public viewing begins at 9 a.m., and services begin at 10:15. Lunch to follow at One Ali’i Park.

