Sunday, September 21st, 2025 By News Release

Join Kulāia Celebration, Molokai Canoe Festivals 

contributed photo

Kulaia Molokai News Release

Mark your calendars for the Kulāia Celebration — Molokai Canoe Festivals in downtown Kaunakakai, between Bank of Hawaii and Fish & Dive Sept. 26 from 5 to 10 p.m.

This free community event celebrates the spirit of Molokai and the Nā Wāhine o Ke Kai, bringing together paddlers, visitors, and locals for an evening filled with live Hawaiian music, ono food, Molokai artisans, cultural demonstrations, and free lomilomi.

Visit kulaia.wix.com/kulaiamolokai for more information.

