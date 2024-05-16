By Obituaries



John Dudoit, Jr.

John Dudoit, Jr at 89 years old, of Kapaakea, Molokai passed away on May 2, 2024 on the island of Molokai. To have known him is to live the way he lived.

Born to John and Esther Dudoit on May 26, 1934 in Kainalu (Kamanoni), Molokai, he was the eighth of 12 children. Upon graduating from Kilohana School. He worked at various jobs and retired as a pipe fitter for the Department of Water, County of Maui. Throughout his life he was known and respected by many for his generosity. His wealth of knowledge was passionately of fishing, hunting, farming, and most of all his love for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marion A. Dudoit, sibling Jeanette Dudoit, children Kenneth Dudoit, Valeny Dudoit, Patrick Dudoit, Sheldon and Mehling Dudoit, Doreen Mokiao (Sauce), Leonora Kipp (Cory Huval), Avis Cua (Joe), Ernest Kahana (Suzette), Cristole Hiapo-Kamali’i (Keha), Kim Hekekia, Evalani Kahoonei (Albert), Tiare Jeremiah (Maka), Tiani Gamit , Tiara Dudoit, Kalehiwa Dudoit (Kaai P.) and his pet Li’i, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 144 Kapaakea Loop, Molokai. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with services from 9:30-11:30 a.m.