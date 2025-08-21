By Obituaries



Jean Taeko Misaki

Jean Taeko Misaki, born on December 16, 1932, passed away on June 19, 2025 in Honolulu at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Kualapuʻu, Molokai on the C.P.C. Pineapple Plantation. She is a graduate of Molokai High School, Class of 1950. She was married to Tadashi Misaki in October 1951 and they were married for 57 years. He preceded her in death in 2009. She retired from their business, The Auto Clinic and as a longtime part-time employee of Misaki Store. She is survived by her four children, Corinne (John) Wingert, Ruth Misaki, Ed (Junedale) Misaki, and Calvin (Stephanie) Misaki, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services are being held on September 13, 2025 at her church, the Molokai Soto Mission in Hotel Lane, Kaunkakai, 9:30-10 a.m. visitation, 10 a.m. service to start. Arrangements provided by Hosoi Garden Mortuary. Scattering of ashes are private at a later date.