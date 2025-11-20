  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, November 20th, 2025

In Loving Memory of Cherilyn ‘Cheryl’ Kahealani Uahinui

Cherilyn “Cheryl” Kahealani Uahinui, age 49, of Kalamaʻula, Molokai, passed away peacefully at 4:44 a.m. on July 14, 2025, at Queen’s Hospital on Oahu.

“With aloha in her heart and the spirit of Molokai in her soul, Cheryl walked with grace and gave with love.” Heaven-sent June 19, 1976, Heaven-bound July 14, 2025.

She was a loving daughter, devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother, whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of everyone she met. Her unwavering love for ʻohana and community will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Ekela Uahinui, her daughter Ashley Smith (Ekolu), and her precious grandchildren Avery-Hilaʻi and Lukela Ah Yee. She is also survived by her father, William K. Domingo Sr.; brothers Kyler “Kaleo” (Sonja) Domingo and William “Puna” (Hema) Domingo Jr.; and sisters Michelle Lyn “Hoku” Luuloa and Bernadette Schonauer.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mothers, Debra Domingo and Amelia Domingo.

Cheryl’s celebration of Life is Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at Kiowea Park, Kalamaʻula at 10 a.m.

Forever in our hearts, Cheryl’s spirit will continue to live on through the lives she touched and the love she gave.

“Aloha ʻoe, until we meet again.”

 

