Thursday, May 16th, 2024 By New Release

Hospice Molokai Yard Sale

Hospice Molokai News Release

Now accepting donations. Your gently used items are another person’s treasures. If you have gently used or new items of value and want to donate them, please call Dan Reed, 808-658-1015 or Maile Silva at 808-658-6030. Molokai Quilt Guild donated a beautiful crib and toddler size Aloha Sue and Surfer Sam quilt. Lucky number tickets will be available — call Barbara Helm, 808-250-4001. Need not be present to win. Suggested donation is $2 minimum per ticket. The yard sale will be held Saturday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Location to be announced.

