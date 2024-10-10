By News Release



Hope at Molokai Drugs

Molokai Drugs, Inc. News Release

In 2024, more than 360,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. During October 2024, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Molokai Drugs’ staff will be wearing “HOPE” t-shirts in different shades of pink to promote early detection. When breast cancer is found in its earliest stages, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent. If you have not done so, the men and women of Molokai Drugs urge you to make an appointment for a mammogram.